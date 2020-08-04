See All General Surgeons in West Harrison, NY
Dr. Caleb Charny, MD

General Surgery
3.4 (17)
Map Pin Small West Harrison, NY
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Caleb Charny, MD

Dr. Caleb Charny, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in West Harrison, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from New York University and is affiliated with Greenwich Hospital and White Plains Hospital.

Dr. Charny works at Westmed Medical Group in West Harrison, NY with other offices in Rye, NY and Greenwich, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones, Soft Tissue Tumor Removal and Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Dr. Charny's Office Locations

  1. 1
    1st Advantage Dental
    210 Westchester Ave, West Harrison, NY 10604 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 682-6557
  2. 2
    The Westchester Medical Group PC
    1 Theall Rd, Rye, NY 10580 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 682-6557
  3. 3
    Greenwich Hospital
    5 Perryridge Rd, Greenwich, CT 06830 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 863-3567

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Greenwich Hospital
  • White Plains Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gallstones
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Lipomas
Abdominal Pain
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic
Appendicitis
Breast Cancer
Colorectal Cancer
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Gallbladder Removal
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic
Hernia Repair
Inguinal Hernia
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open
Intestinal Obstruction
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair
Port Placements or Replacements
Puncture Aspiration
Umbilical Hernia
Ventral Hernia
Wound Repair
Abdominoplasty
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Anal Fistula
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anorectal Abscess
Appendectomy, Open
Barrett's Esophagus
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Bile Duct Procedure
Biliary Atresia
Biopsy of Breast
Bone Cancer
Burn Injuries
Cholangiocarcinoma
Colectomy
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Constipation
Crohn's Disease
Cyst Incision and Drainage
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Duodenal Polypectomy
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open)
Esophageal Cancer
Esophageal Varices
Excision of Rectal Tumor
Excision of Stomach Tumor
Femoral Hernia Repair, Open
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
Gallbladder Cancer
Gastrectomy
Gastric Ulcer
Gastrotomy
Gynecologic Cancer
Hemorrhoids
Hiatal Hernia
Hidradenitis
Hyperparathyroidism
Ileus
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object
Incisional Hernia
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Intestinal Abscess
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy)
Ischemic Colitis
Laparotomy
Lumpectomy
Lung Cancer
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Male Breast Cancer
Mediastinal Tumors, Not Specified as Malignant
Megacolon
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Osteosarcoma
Pancreatic Cancer
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Partial Lung Collapse
Pelvic Abscess
Peptic Ulcer
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection
Peripheral Arterial Dissection
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Pleural Effusion
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage)
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Second-Degree Burns
Secondary Malignancies
Small Intestine Cancer
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Sphincterotomy
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Stomach Cancer
Thoracentesis
Ulcerative Colitis
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Charny?

    Aug 04, 2020
    My husband had gallbladder surgery and he was the only one who treated me with respect during this stressful time
    Marianne V Ybarra — Aug 04, 2020
    About Dr. Caleb Charny, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1689659476
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • New York University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Caleb Charny, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Charny is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Charny has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Charny has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Charny has seen patients for Gallstones, Soft Tissue Tumor Removal and Cholecystitis and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Charny on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Charny. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Charny.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Charny, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Charny appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

