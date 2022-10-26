Dr. Carl Calandra III, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Calandra III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carl Calandra III, DO
Overview
Dr. Carl Calandra III, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Hinsdale, IL. They graduated from Des Moines University and is affiliated with AdventHealth La Grange, Adventist Bolingbrook Hospital and Adventist Hinsdale Hospital.
Dr. Calandra III works at
Locations
Digestive Disease Associates Ltd.950 N York Rd Ste 101, Hinsdale, IL 60521 Directions (630) 325-4255
Hinsdale Gastroenterology Associates Sc12 Salt Creek Ln Ste 425, Hinsdale, IL 60521 Directions (847) 244-6320
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth La Grange
- Adventist Bolingbrook Hospital
- Adventist Hinsdale Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I highly recommend Dr. Calandra he is wonderful! I have recommended him to several friends and they are extremely satisfied as well.
About Dr. Carl Calandra III, DO
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1366527418
Education & Certifications
- Des Moines University
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Calandra III has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Calandra III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Calandra III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Calandra III has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Calandra III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Calandra III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Calandra III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Calandra III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Calandra III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.