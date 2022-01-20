Dr. Carl Schiff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schiff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carl Schiff, MD
Overview of Dr. Carl Schiff, MD
Dr. Carl Schiff, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Yale University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.
Dr. Schiff's Office Locations
Maimonides Medical Center4802 10th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11219 Directions (718) 283-8519
Boro Park Center for Rehabilitation and Healthcare4915 10th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11219 Directions (718) 283-8519
Hospital Affiliations
- Maimonides Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Schiff deserves a five star rating in terms of welcoming attitude toward his patient (me), thoroughness of his examination, attentive and responsive to my questions and as well as providing a clear explanation about my condition and suggestions of options of treatment. I would highly recommend him to a friend.
About Dr. Carl Schiff, MD
- Rheumatology
- 43 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia Presbyterian Center
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Yale University School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schiff has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schiff accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schiff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schiff has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Arthritis and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schiff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Schiff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schiff.
