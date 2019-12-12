Dr. Carla Dicenzo-Flynn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dicenzo-Flynn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carla Dicenzo-Flynn, MD
Overview of Dr. Carla Dicenzo-Flynn, MD
Dr. Carla Dicenzo-Flynn, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They graduated from CATHOLIC UNIVERSITY OF PARANA / CENTER OF HEALTH SCIENCE and is affiliated with Community Medical Center, Morristown Medical Center and Valley Hospital.
Dr. Dicenzo-Flynn works at
Dr. Dicenzo-Flynn's Office Locations
-
1
Medical Nutrition Associates PA4 Perry St, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (973) 540-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Medical Center
- Morristown Medical Center
- Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dicenzo-Flynn?
I saw Dr Flynn after developing severe malabsorption due to radiation to my bowel. My oncologist & GI were desperate. I got an appointment within 2 days & she admitted me to the hospital the next day. She saw me at all hours in the hospital & took care of home treatments. I was admitted back into the hospital 6 months later & she "appeared" & took care of everything yet again. Her nutritionalist & receptionist were kind, sweet & very personable. Would highly recommend her & as a healthcare profession myself I have seen few like her.
About Dr. Carla Dicenzo-Flynn, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1114942075
Education & Certifications
- CATHOLIC UNIVERSITY OF PARANA / CENTER OF HEALTH SCIENCE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dicenzo-Flynn has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dicenzo-Flynn accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dicenzo-Flynn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dicenzo-Flynn works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Dicenzo-Flynn. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dicenzo-Flynn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dicenzo-Flynn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dicenzo-Flynn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.