Dr. Carla Dicenzo-Flynn, MD

Internal Medicine
5.0 (5)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Carla Dicenzo-Flynn, MD

Dr. Carla Dicenzo-Flynn, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They graduated from CATHOLIC UNIVERSITY OF PARANA / CENTER OF HEALTH SCIENCE and is affiliated with Community Medical Center, Morristown Medical Center and Valley Hospital.

Dr. Dicenzo-Flynn works at Medical Nutrition Associates PA in Morristown, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Dicenzo-Flynn's Office Locations

    Medical Nutrition Associates PA
    4 Perry St, Morristown, NJ 07960 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 540-1000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Community Medical Center
  • Morristown Medical Center
  • Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Malnutrition
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Nausea
Malnutrition
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Nausea

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Malnutrition
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Nausea
Abdominal Pain
Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis
Alkalosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Bedsores
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Celiac Disease
Cellulitis
Chronic Pain
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Dehydration
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Fever
Fibromyalgia
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Gout
Headache
Heart Disease
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypoglycemia
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Neurogenic Bladder
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Pap Smear
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Pneumonia
Polyneuropathy
Purpura
Raynaud's Disease
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Scurvy
Shortness of Breath
Sickle Cell Disease
Sinus Bradycardia
Sleep Apnea
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Viral Enteritis
Vitamin A Deficiency
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 12, 2019
    I saw Dr Flynn after developing severe malabsorption due to radiation to my bowel. My oncologist & GI were desperate. I got an appointment within 2 days & she admitted me to the hospital the next day. She saw me at all hours in the hospital & took care of home treatments. I was admitted back into the hospital 6 months later & she "appeared" & took care of everything yet again. Her nutritionalist & receptionist were kind, sweet & very personable. Would highly recommend her & as a healthcare profession myself I have seen few like her.
    Maria B — Dec 12, 2019
    About Dr. Carla Dicenzo-Flynn, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1114942075
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CATHOLIC UNIVERSITY OF PARANA / CENTER OF HEALTH SCIENCE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Carla Dicenzo-Flynn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dicenzo-Flynn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dicenzo-Flynn has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dicenzo-Flynn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dicenzo-Flynn works at Medical Nutrition Associates PA in Morristown, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Dicenzo-Flynn’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Dicenzo-Flynn. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dicenzo-Flynn.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dicenzo-Flynn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dicenzo-Flynn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

