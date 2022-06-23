Overview of Dr. Carlos David, MD

Dr. Carlos David, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Burlington, MA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lahey Hospital and Medical Center.



Dr. David works at Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Meningiomas, Cerebrovascular Disease and Brain Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.