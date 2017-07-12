Dr. Morrison has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carol Morrison, DPM
Overview of Dr. Carol Morrison, DPM
Dr. Carol Morrison, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
Dr. Morrison works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Morrison's Office Locations
-
1
Carol N. Morrison Dpm PA2831 Ringling Blvd Ste 103A, Sarasota, FL 34237 Directions (941) 366-1599
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Morrison?
Dr. Morrisson understood my anxiety being my first time and in pain. Very thurough taking time to get to know me and made me feel at ease. I have recommended her to my friends and recommend her to u also! Great Dr.
About Dr. Carol Morrison, DPM
- Podiatry
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1699731943
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Morrison accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morrison has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Morrison works at
Dr. Morrison has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morrison.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morrison, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morrison appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.