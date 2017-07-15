Dr. Caroline Choan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Choan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Caroline Choan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Caroline Choan, MD
Dr. Caroline Choan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Saddleback Medical Center.
Dr. Choan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Choan's Office Locations
-
1
Kiet Loc. Apc24012 Calle de la Plata Ste 150, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Directions (949) 837-1130
Hospital Affiliations
- Saddleback Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Choan?
She has s one of the doctor I have ever have see. She listens to everything you have to say, that's why you might have to be patient. That's what you want in a doctor.
About Dr. Caroline Choan, MD
- Neurology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1255352498
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Choan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Choan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Choan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Choan works at
Dr. Choan has seen patients for Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Choan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Choan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Choan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Choan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Choan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.