Overview

Dr. Caroline Hwang, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA and is affiliated with Keck Hospital of USC and USC Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center.



Dr. Hwang works at Hoag Health Center in Irvine, CA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA and Newport Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Crohn's Disease and Inflammatory Bowel Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.