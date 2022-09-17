Dr. Caroline Hwang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hwang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Caroline Hwang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Caroline Hwang, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA and is affiliated with Keck Hospital of USC and USC Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center.
Dr. Hwang works at
Locations
-
1
Hoag Digestive Health, Digestive Disease Consultants of Orange County
16105 Sand Canyon Ave Ste 230, Irvine, CA 92618
(949) 557-0251
Monday 8:00am - 5:00pm
Tuesday 8:00am - 5:00pm
Wednesday 8:00am - 5:00pm
Thursday 8:00am - 5:00pm
Friday 8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Usc University Hospital
1520 San Pablo St Ste 1000, Los Angeles, CA 90033
(323) 442-5100
-
3
Hoag Hospital, Digestive Disease Consultants of Orange County
1 Hoag Dr Bldg 41, Newport Beach, CA 92663
(949) 557-0251
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Keck Hospital of USC
- USC Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Accepted Insurance
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Elderplan
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
How was your appointment with Dr. Hwang?
I have seen the physician 3 times and had a procedure performed. At all times, she was thorough, helpful and spent all the time necessary. Well-versed in her specialty and respected by other physicians as well. Has been on-time or early on all my visits.
About Dr. Caroline Hwang, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1003090085
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO
- Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons
- COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
- D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hwang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hwang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hwang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hwang works at
Dr. Hwang has seen patients for Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Crohn's Disease and Inflammatory Bowel Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hwang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hwang speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Hwang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hwang.
