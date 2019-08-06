Dr. Caroline Nitschmann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nitschmann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Caroline Nitschmann, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Caroline Nitschmann, MD
Dr. Caroline Nitschmann, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Burlington, MA. They specialize in Oncology, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lahey Hospital and Medical Center.
Dr. Nitschmann works at
Dr. Nitschmann's Office Locations
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center41 Mall Rd, Burlington, MA 01805 Directions (781) 744-5100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Lahey Medical Center, Peabody1 Essex Center Dr, Peabody, MA 01960 Directions (978) 538-4620
Hospital Affiliations
- Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She is very compassionate and addressed the seriousness of my illness with fast exceptional care I will be under her care for 5 years and feel very comfortable with her and her knowledge
About Dr. Caroline Nitschmann, MD
- Oncology
- 9 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1538483003
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nitschmann has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nitschmann accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nitschmann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nitschmann works at
Dr. Nitschmann has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer and Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nitschmann on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nitschmann speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Nitschmann. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nitschmann.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nitschmann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nitschmann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.