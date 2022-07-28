Overview of Dr. Casey Huntsman, MD

Dr. Casey Huntsman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Idaho Falls, ID. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Utah and is affiliated with Mountain View Hospital.



Dr. Huntsman works at Biddulph & Huntsman Orthopedic in Idaho Falls, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Glenoid Labrum Tear and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.