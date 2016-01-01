See All Pediatricians in Los Gatos, CA
Dr. Catherine Rose, MD

Pediatrics
3.6 (5)
Call for new patient details
42 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Catherine Rose, MD

Dr. Catherine Rose, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Los Gatos, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.

Dr. Rose works at Palo Alto Foundation Medical Group in Los Gatos, CA with other offices in San Jose, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rose's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Palo Alto Foundation Medical Group
    15400 Los Gatos Blvd Fl 1, Los Gatos, CA 95032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (408) 523-3640
  2. 2
    Alta Vista Pediatric Medical Group
    2577 Samaritan Dr Ste 725, San Jose, CA 95124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (408) 358-2755

Hospital Affiliations
  • Good Samaritan Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Abdominal Pain
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Abdominal Pain

Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Newborn Swelling Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Catherine Rose, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1518054980
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Stanford U
    Residency
    • University of California Medical Center
    Internship
    • University of California Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rose has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rose has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Rose. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rose.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rose, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rose appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

