Dr. Catherine Tisdall, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Catherine Tisdall, MD is a Dermatologist in Helotes, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Washington School of Medicine.
Dr. Tisdall works at
Locations
Dermatology San Antonio12415 Bandera Rd Ste 114, Helotes, TX 78023 Directions (210) 615-7171Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 3:30pm
Dermatology San Antonio1919 Rogers Rd Ste 101, San Antonio, TX 78251 Directions (210) 615-7171Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 3:30pm
Dermatology San Antonio16110 Via Shavano, San Antonio, TX 78249 Directions (702) 348-3245
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Always on time. Very professional. Will take the time necessary to answer questions.
About Dr. Catherine Tisdall, MD
- Dermatology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1871556506
Education & Certifications
- Penn State Hershey Med Ctr
- University of Washington School of Medicine
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tisdall has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tisdall accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tisdall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tisdall has seen patients for Rosacea, Contact Dermatitis and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tisdall on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tisdall speaks Spanish.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Tisdall. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tisdall.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tisdall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tisdall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.