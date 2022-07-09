Overview

Dr. Ceferino Cata, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Dayton, OH. They completed their fellowship with Loyola Univeristy Med Center



Dr. Cata works at Dayton Cardiology & Vascular Consultants in Dayton, OH with other offices in Beavercreek, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.