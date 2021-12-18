Overview of Dr. Chad Marrs, MD

Dr. Chad Marrs, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Lakewood Ranch, FL. They graduated from University Of Missouri School Of Med and is affiliated with Lakewood Ranch Medical Center and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Marrs works at Lakewood Ranch Medical Center in Lakewood Ranch, FL with other offices in Sarasota, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Allergic Rhinitis and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.