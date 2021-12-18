Dr. Chad Marrs, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marrs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chad Marrs, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Chad Marrs, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Lakewood Ranch, FL. They graduated from University Of Missouri School Of Med and is affiliated with Lakewood Ranch Medical Center and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Lakewood Ranch Medical Center8330 Lakewood Ranch Blvd, Lakewood Ranch, FL 34202 Directions (941) 745-7564
Andrew Marlowe, MD Ear, Nose & Throat5432 Bee Ridge Rd Ste 150, Sarasota, FL 34233 Directions (941) 379-3277
- Lakewood Ranch Medical Center
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- American Enterprise Group
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
I have seen Doctor Marrs for several appointments. I cannot express how wonder and well qualified he is. He is pleasant and caring to the extreme. His office is filled with warm and pleasant staff as well. The entire office listens to every word and makes sure it is written down
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1437111382
- University Of Tennessee College Of Med
- University Of Missouri School Of Med
- Otolaryngology
