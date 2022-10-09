Overview of Dr. Chad Ritch, MD

Dr. Chad Ritch, MD is an Urology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA and is affiliated with Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.



Dr. Ritch works at UNIV OF MIAMI-JACKSON MEMORIAL in Miami, FL with other offices in Plantation, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck, Prostate Removal and Partial Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.