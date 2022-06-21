Overview

Dr. Chad Weber, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Centerville, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Med and is affiliated with Kettering Health Dayton, Kettering Health Main Campus, Miami Valley Hospital, Soin Medical Center and Wayne HealthCare.



Dr. Weber works at Orthopedic Associates of Southwest Ohio, Inc in Centerville, OH with other offices in Dayton, OH, Greenville, OH, Beavercreek, OH, Sidney, OH and Versailles, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.