Dr. Chadi Makary, MD
Overview of Dr. Chadi Makary, MD
Dr. Chadi Makary, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center, Berkeley Medical Center and Jefferson Medical Center.
Dr. Makary works at
Dr. Makary's Office Locations
Mcg Medical Center1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions (706) 724-6100
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
- Berkeley Medical Center
- Jefferson Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Chadi Makary, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 15 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Makary has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Makary accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Makary has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Makary has seen patients for Sinusitis, Headache and Nosebleed, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Makary on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Makary speaks Arabic.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Makary. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Makary.
