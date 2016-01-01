Overview of Dr. Chadi Makary, MD

Dr. Chadi Makary, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center, Berkeley Medical Center and Jefferson Medical Center.



Dr. Makary works at Augusta University Medical Center in Augusta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Headache and Nosebleed along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.