Dr. Chandrajit Raut, MD

Surgical Oncology
5.0 (5)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Chandrajit Raut, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Boston, MA. 

Dr. Raut works at Brigham and Women's Hospital, Division of Surgical Oncology in Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Soft Tissue Sarcoma and Peritoneal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Brigham and Women's Hospital, Division of Surgical Oncology
    75 Francis St, Boston, MA 02115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 442-3324
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Brigham And Women's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Peritoneal Cancer
Adrenalectomy
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Peritoneal Cancer
Adrenalectomy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Adrenalectomy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Excision of Humerus Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Malignant Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatectomy (incl. Pancreas Transplant and Whipple Procedure) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    Aug 23, 2017
    Dr Raut is amazing. He removed a 19 cm liposarcoma from my back, which was up against my chest wall and both under and over my shoulder blade, without breaking the tumor capsule. Amazing. Three hours of precise, exacting surgery. Six weeks later, I am back to 100% after this major surgery. If you have a sarcoma you owe it to yourself to go see Dr Raut. He is a detail oriented perfectionist, operating at the state of the art in his field...exactly what I want for my surgeon. A++++
    MA — Aug 23, 2017
    Photo: Dr. Chandrajit Raut, MD
    About Dr. Chandrajit Raut, MD

    Specialties
    • Surgical Oncology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1346291887
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Chandrajit Raut, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Raut is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Raut has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Raut works at Brigham and Women's Hospital, Division of Surgical Oncology in Boston, MA. View the full address on Dr. Raut’s profile.

    Dr. Raut has seen patients for Soft Tissue Sarcoma and Peritoneal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Raut on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Raut. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raut.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Raut, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Raut appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

