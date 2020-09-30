Overview of Dr. Charity Uhunmwangho, MD

Dr. Charity Uhunmwangho, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Benin Benin City Nigeria and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital, Piedmont Augusta and Trinity Hospital Of Augusta.



Dr. Uhunmwangho works at Georgia Women's Health Center in Augusta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Maternal Anemia, Blood Disorders in Pregnancy and Preeclampsia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.