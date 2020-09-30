Dr. Charity Uhunmwangho, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Uhunmwangho is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charity Uhunmwangho, MD
Dr. Charity Uhunmwangho, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Benin Benin City Nigeria and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital, Piedmont Augusta and Trinity Hospital Of Augusta.
Georgia Women's Health Center1215 George C Wilson Dr Ste 3B, Augusta, GA 30909 Directions (706) 860-3681
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital
- Piedmont Augusta
- Trinity Hospital Of Augusta
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
He did amazing delivering my son I would highly recommend him to friends and family and his office is fast pace and clean also professional staff is amazing and my husband said he liked the way he did. my delivery for our son
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Edo
- 1326210493
- University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey (UMDNJ)
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- University Of Benin Benin City Nigeria
- University of Benin / School of Medicine
