Dr. Charles Asta, MD

Neurology
3.8 (19)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Charles Asta, MD

Dr. Charles Asta, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Emerson, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Technion Israel Institute of Technology and is affiliated with Holy Name Medical Center and Valley Hospital.

Dr. Asta works at Pascack Valley Medical Group in Emerson, NJ with other offices in Teaneck, NJ, Montvale, NJ, Northvale, NJ and Paramus, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Bell's Palsy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Dr. Asta's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Emerson Office
    466 Old Hook Rd Ste 1, Emerson, NJ 07630 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 967-8221
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:30am - 6:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Advanced Neuromed
    1 Degraw Ave Ste B, Teaneck, NJ 07666 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 855-8300
  3. 3
    Montvale Office
    305 W Grand Ave, Montvale, NJ 07645 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 391-0071
  4. 4
    Bergen Medical Associates
    269 Livingston St, Northvale, NJ 07647 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 767-8400
  5. 5
    Bergen Medical Associates
    1 W Ridgewood Ave Ste 301, Paramus, NJ 07652 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 445-1660
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Holy Name Medical Center
  • Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bell's Palsy
Cluster Headache
Migraine
Bell's Palsy
Cluster Headache
Migraine

Treatment frequency



Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pseudobulbar Affect Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Corticobasal Degeneration Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Huntington's Disease Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Encephalopathy Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Stiff-Man Syndrome Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wernicke-Korsakoff Syndrome Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Apr 08, 2021
    I've been going to Dr. Asta for a few years now and I cannot be more grateful to have him as my doctor. From the beginning, he worked with me to try to find the right combination of treatments. Dr. Asta still strives to present other new treatment options to improve my condition even further. He is very knowledgeable and most importantly listens to the patient. The nurse is great and the office staff have always been cordial and accomodating as well.
    SLee — Apr 08, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Charles Asta, MD
    About Dr. Charles Asta, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Italian
    NPI Number
    • 1245314806
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • New England Medical Center Hospitals
    Residency
    • Saint Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center
    Internship
    • Saint Joseph Medical Center|St Joseph Hosp &amp; Med Ctr|St Josephs Hospital Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Technion Israel Institute of Technology
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Charles Asta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Asta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Asta has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Asta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Asta has seen patients for Bell's Palsy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Asta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Asta. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Asta.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Asta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Asta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

