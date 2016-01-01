Overview

Dr. Charles Cliffe, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Maplewood, MN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Saint Joseph's Hospital, M Health Fairview St. John's Hospital and M Health Fairview Woodwinds Hospital.



Dr. Cliffe works at M Health Fairview Heart Clinic in Maplewood, MN with other offices in Woodbury, MN, Saint Paul, MN and Cottage Grove, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.