Dr. Charles Cobbs, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Charles Cobbs, MD
Dr. Charles Cobbs, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Swedish Cherry Hill Campus and Swedish Edmonds Campus.
Dr. Cobbs' Office Locations
The Ivy Brain Tumor Center550 17th Ave Ste 540, Seattle, WA 98122 Directions (206) 320-2300Monday8:30am - 4:00pmTuesday8:30am - 4:00pmWednesday8:30am - 4:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish Cherry Hill Campus
- Swedish Edmonds Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Cobbs is a caring, respectful, knowledgeable doctor. He explained my back situation clearly. He will perform my back operation and I feel confident in his expert skill and look forward to a successful outcome.
About Dr. Charles Cobbs, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1497793467
Education & Certifications
- UCSF Medical Center
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
Dr. Cobbs has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cobbs accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cobbs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cobbs has seen patients for Meningiomas, Traumatic Brain Injury and Chiari Malformation Type 1, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cobbs on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cobbs speaks Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Cobbs. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cobbs.
