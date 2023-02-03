Overview of Dr. Charles Cobbs, MD

Dr. Charles Cobbs, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Swedish Cherry Hill Campus and Swedish Edmonds Campus.



Dr. Cobbs works at The Alabama Center for Childhood Cancer and Blood Disorders in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Meningiomas, Traumatic Brain Injury and Chiari Malformation Type 1 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.