Dr. Charles Dallara, MD
Overview of Dr. Charles Dallara, MD
Dr. Charles Dallara, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Media, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Lankenau Medical Center and Riddle Memorial Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Umbilical Hernia, Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic and Inguinal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dallara's Office Locations
- 1 1088 W Baltimore Pike Ste 2507, Media, PA 19063 Directions (610) 627-4427
Wright Plastic Surgery PC1098 W Baltimore Pike, Media, PA 19063 Directions (610) 627-4427
Riddle Surgical Center1118 W Baltimore Pike, Media, PA 19063 Directions (484) 931-2270
Riddle Hospital1068 W Baltimore Pike, Media, PA 19063 Directions (610) 627-4427
Hospital Affiliations
- Lankenau Medical Center
- Riddle Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
RECENTLY HAD SURGERY BY DR DALLARA. VERY HAPPY WITH THE WAY HE TREATED ME ALONG WITH THE HOSPITAL STAFF AT RIDDLE
About Dr. Charles Dallara, MD
- General Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
