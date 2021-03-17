Overview of Dr. Charles Dallara, MD

Dr. Charles Dallara, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Media, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Lankenau Medical Center and Riddle Memorial Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Umbilical Hernia, Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic and Inguinal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.