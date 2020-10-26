Overview of Dr. Charles Devine, MD

Dr. Charles Devine, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Brandon, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA.



Dr. Devine works at Kathleen M. Carroll M.d. P.A. in Brandon, FL. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Anxiety along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.