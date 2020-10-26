Dr. Devine has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Charles Devine, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Charles Devine, MD
Dr. Charles Devine, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Brandon, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA.
Dr. Devine works at
Dr. Devine's Office Locations
Kathleen M. Carroll M.d. P.A.336 E Bloomingdale Ave, Brandon, FL 33511 Directions (813) 657-7546Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He’s easy to talk to, compassionate, caring, and understanding.
About Dr. Charles Devine, MD
- Psychiatry
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1881687663
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Devine accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Devine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Devine has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Anxiety, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Devine on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Devine. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Devine.
