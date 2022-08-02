Overview of Dr. Charles Greene, MD

Dr. Charles Greene, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from University of Washington School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville.



Dr. Greene works at Charles C Greene MD in Jacksonville, FL with other offices in Lake City, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Tinnitus and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.