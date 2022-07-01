Dr. Charles Ray, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ray is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Ray, MD
Overview of Dr. Charles Ray, MD
Dr. Charles Ray, MD is an Urology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Urology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington and Saint Joseph Hospital.
Dr. Ray's Office Locations
Commonwealth Urology2444 HARRODSBURG RD, Lexington, KY 40503 Directions (859) 258-6950
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Lexington
- Saint Joseph Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Ray is a wonderful caring doctor. I had an enlarged kidney and was worried that I had kidney cancer since that was what my Mom died from. He did all kinds of tests and discovered that the tube from my kidney was somehow kinked. He repaired it and now my kidney has been functioning since 2018. It will always be smaller but works. I highly recommend Dr. Ray!
About Dr. Charles Ray, MD
- Urology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1356348429
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY
Dr. Ray has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ray accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ray has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ray on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Ray. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ray.
