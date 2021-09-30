Dr. Charles Sarosy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sarosy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Sarosy, MD
Overview of Dr. Charles Sarosy, MD
Dr. Charles Sarosy, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in La Mesa, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Sharp Grossmont Hospital.
Dr. Sarosy works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Sarosy's Office Locations
-
1
Sd Body Contouring8690 Center Dr, La Mesa, CA 91942 Directions (619) 697-1325
-
2
Vein & Liposculpture Cntr8881 Fletcher Pkwy, La Mesa, CA 91942 Directions (619) 697-1325
-
3
Rejuv Laser Medical Spa/Vein& Liposculpture Cntr40573 Margarita Rd Ste J, Temecula, CA 92591 Directions (951) 296-6171
Hospital Affiliations
- Sharp Grossmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Health Net of California
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sarosy?
I recently (09/16/2021) got a breast augmentation after nursing 3 big baby boys! I got 450cc silicone implants under the muscle using the nipple incision! Honestly I am super happy with my results! I know it's still super early but the results are already impeccable! Janira was amazing when it came to my consultation and my appts following up to my surgery. The day of my surgery I wasn't nervous at all because the Anesthesiologist and nurse on duty made me feel super comfortable. I laid down on the table and woke up 45 mins later with my new girls! Dr.Sarosy ensured me that the surgery would be quick and easy and it definitely was! Definitely would recommend to my friends and family!
About Dr. Charles Sarosy, MD
- General Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1013924596
Education & Certifications
- Naval Hosp San Diego
- USN Hosp
- New York Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sarosy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sarosy accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sarosy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sarosy works at
Dr. Sarosy speaks Spanish.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Sarosy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sarosy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sarosy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sarosy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.