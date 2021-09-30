See All General Surgeons in La Mesa, CA
Dr. Charles Sarosy, MD

General Surgery
3.8 (41)
Map Pin Small La Mesa, CA
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Charles Sarosy, MD

Dr. Charles Sarosy, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in La Mesa, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Sharp Grossmont Hospital.

Dr. Sarosy works at SD Body Contouring Cosmetic Surgery in La Mesa, CA with other offices in Temecula, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sarosy's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Sd Body Contouring
    8690 Center Dr, La Mesa, CA 91942 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (619) 697-1325
  2. 2
    Vein & Liposculpture Cntr
    8881 Fletcher Pkwy, La Mesa, CA 91942 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (619) 697-1325
  3. 3
    Rejuv Laser Medical Spa/Vein& Liposculpture Cntr
    40573 Margarita Rd Ste J, Temecula, CA 92591 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 296-6171

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sharp Grossmont Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Diet Counseling
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Diet Counseling

Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Diet Counseling Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vaser® Liposelection (Liposuction) Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Health Net of California
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 41 ratings
    Patient Ratings (41)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Sep 30, 2021
    I recently (09/16/2021) got a breast augmentation after nursing 3 big baby boys! I got 450cc silicone implants under the muscle using the nipple incision! Honestly I am super happy with my results! I know it's still super early but the results are already impeccable! Janira was amazing when it came to my consultation and my appts following up to my surgery. The day of my surgery I wasn't nervous at all because the Anesthesiologist and nurse on duty made me feel super comfortable. I laid down on the table and woke up 45 mins later with my new girls! Dr.Sarosy ensured me that the surgery would be quick and easy and it definitely was! Definitely would recommend to my friends and family!
    — Sep 30, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Charles Sarosy, MD
    About Dr. Charles Sarosy, MD

    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1013924596
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Naval Hosp San Diego
    Internship
    • USN Hosp
    Medical Education
    • New York Medical College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Charles Sarosy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sarosy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sarosy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sarosy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    41 patients have reviewed Dr. Sarosy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sarosy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sarosy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sarosy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

