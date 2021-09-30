Overview of Dr. Charles Sarosy, MD

Dr. Charles Sarosy, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in La Mesa, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Sharp Grossmont Hospital.



Dr. Sarosy works at SD Body Contouring Cosmetic Surgery in La Mesa, CA with other offices in Temecula, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.