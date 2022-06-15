Overview

Dr. Charles Stanfield, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center, Integris Health Edmond, Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City and OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center.



Dr. Stanfield works at INTEGRIS Family Care North MacArthur in Oklahoma City, OK with other offices in Kingfisher, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.