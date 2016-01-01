Overview

Dr. Charles Umosella, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bethesda, MD. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University / School of Dentistry and is affiliated with Sibley Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Umosella works at Privia Medical Group LLC in Bethesda, MD with other offices in Washington, DC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.