Dr. Charles Usher, MD

General Surgery
4.2 (17)
Savannah, GA
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Charles Usher, MD

Dr. Charles Usher, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Savannah, GA. They completed their residency with Mem Hlth-Univ Med Ctr, General Surgery

Dr. Usher works at ST JOSEPHS CANDLER HOSPITAL in Savannah, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant, Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision and Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Usher's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Telfair Breast Surgery at St. Joseph's/Candler
    5353 Reynolds St Ste 107, Savannah, GA 31405 (912) 819-7630

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Candler Hospital
  • St. Joseph's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Breast Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Breast Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Feb 03, 2021
    I am (was, because I will definitely be a long time patient) a first time patient at Dr. Charles Usher's office. I have NEVER been to a physicians office that is more organized, friendly and knowledgeable as Dr. Usher's office staff. From beginning to end was a GREAT experience. I provided all of my Medical Records to Dr. Ushers office a few days prior to my appointment. On my appointment day I was called to the back where I sat down with Jenny Mosley and we went over my history. (Or lets just say she told me my history) WOW!! She knew everything about me.....surgeries, history, medicines, current issues, etc. Then I met with Dr. Usher....WOW, again!!! He knew everything about me also. I felt like I was the only patient in the office while I was there. I work in the Medical Field and I can tell you that this office is "Above and Beyond" thorough and caring. I can't explain in words how impressed I was.
    Becky L Phillips — Feb 03, 2021
    About Dr. Charles Usher, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1346279965
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Mem Hlth-Univ Med Ctr, General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Charles Usher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Usher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Usher has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Usher accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Usher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Usher works at ST JOSEPHS CANDLER HOSPITAL in Savannah, GA. View the full address on Dr. Usher’s profile.

    Dr. Usher has seen patients for Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant, Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision and Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Usher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Usher. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Usher.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Usher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Usher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

