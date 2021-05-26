Dr. Charles Wetherington, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wetherington is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Wetherington, MD
Overview of Dr. Charles Wetherington, MD
Dr. Charles Wetherington, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Fenton, MO. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton.
Dr. Wetherington works at
Dr. Wetherington's Office Locations
SSM Health Medical Group1055 Bowles Ave Ste 200, Fenton, MO 63026 Directions (636) 496-3900
Ssm Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton1015 Bowles Ave, Fenton, MO 63026 Directions (636) 496-2973
Hospital Affiliations
- SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Wethering to had done a back surgery for me about 6 years ago I recently was recommended doing another spinal surgery by another Dr. I was not very happy with the other drs patient manner. I went to Dr Wetherington for a second opinion and he was extremely helpful. He fully explains 2 different procedure that could be done. He took the time to explain clearly and why one was better for me than the other. I never felt rushed He allowed me to ask as many questions as I needed. He has always been very personable and caring. Highly recommend him. He will be doing my spinal surgery and I couldn’t feel more confident in a Dr
About Dr. Charles Wetherington, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1326048935
Education & Certifications
- Med Center Of Central Ga
- Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wetherington has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wetherington accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wetherington has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wetherington has seen patients for Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wetherington on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Wetherington. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wetherington.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wetherington, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wetherington appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.