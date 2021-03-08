Dr. Charles Wideska, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wideska is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Wideska, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Charles Wideska, MD
Dr. Charles Wideska, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Garden City, NY. They completed their fellowship with SUNY Buffalo & Affil Hosps
Dr. Wideska works at
Dr. Wideska's Office Locations
Evergreen Ear Nose and Throat975 Stewart Ave, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions (516) 222-8600
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wideska is a wonderful gastroenterologist. He takes his time with his patients and thoroughly explains the information he shares with you. He makes you feel comfortable and at ease. I find him to be both professional and friendly. He answered all my questions and concerns. I fully trust him and his decisions regarding my health care.
About Dr. Charles Wideska, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1982652319
Education & Certifications
- SUNY Buffalo & Affil Hosps
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wideska has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wideska accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wideska has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wideska works at
Dr. Wideska has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Hemorrhoids, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wideska on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Wideska. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wideska.
