Dr. Charles Williamson, MD
Overview of Dr. Charles Williamson, MD
Dr. Charles Williamson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Port Orange, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with AdventHealth New Smyrna Beach and Halifax Health Medical Center.
Dr. Williamson's Office Locations
Halifax Orthopedic Associates3635 Clyde Morris Blvd Ste 600, Port Orange, FL 32129 Directions (386) 760-2888
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth New Smyrna Beach
- Halifax Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I had an exceptional experience with both Dr. Williamson and his staff. They were courteous and prompt at ever appointment. Dr. Williamson did a great job explaining my options and providing helpful information. He performed a total knee using the Stryker Mako robot and my recovery was incredible. I was back on my bike five weeks post-op and now at 10 weeks I am fully recovered. I have scheduled my other knee for a Makoplasty in October. I highly recommend Dr. Williamson and would encourage anyone seeking knee surgery to investigate robotic surgery.
About Dr. Charles Williamson, MD
Education & Certifications
- Suny Dwnst Kings Co Hospital
- Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Williamson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Williamson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Williamson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Williamson has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Williamson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Williamson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Williamson.
