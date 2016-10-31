Overview

Dr. Charnjit Singh, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Rockville Centre, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED|Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center and Mount Sinai South Nassau.



Dr. Singh works at All County Gastroenterology, Rockvile Centre NY in Rockville Centre, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Hernia and Irritable Bowel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.