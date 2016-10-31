Dr. Charnjit Singh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charnjit Singh, MD
Dr. Charnjit Singh, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Rockville Centre, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED|Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center and Mount Sinai South Nassau.
All County Gastroenterology, Rockvile Centre NY176 N Village Ave Ste 2D, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 Directions (516) 763-0556Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday10:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 3:00pm
- Mercy Medical Center
- Mount Sinai South Nassau
Dr Singh is a tell it like it is Doctor. Friendly and Professional !!!
About Dr. Charnjit Singh, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1285603571
- University Of Washington Medical Center
- McGaw Med Center Of Northwestern
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED|Boston University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Singh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Singh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Singh has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Hernia and Irritable Bowel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Singh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Singh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singh.
