Overview of Dr. Chaz Stucken, MD

Dr. Chaz Stucken, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Ann Arbor, MI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with University Hospital - University of Michigan.



Dr. Stucken works at Michigan Medicine in Ann Arbor, MI with other offices in New York, NY and Livonia, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Grafts, Facial Fracture and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.