Dr. Chaz Stucken, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stucken is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Plastic Surgeons
- MI
- Ann Arbor
- Dr. Chaz Stucken, MD
Dr. Chaz Stucken, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Chaz Stucken, MD
Dr. Chaz Stucken, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Ann Arbor, MI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with University Hospital - University of Michigan.
Dr. Stucken works at
Dr. Stucken's Office Locations
-
1
Michigan Medicine1500 E Medical Center Dr, Ann Arbor, MI 48109 Directions (734) 936-8051Friday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Mount Sinai1 Gustave L Levy Pl, New York, NY 10029 Directions (212) 241-5944
-
3
U-M Center for Facial Cosmetic Surgery19900 Haggerty Rd Ste 103, Livonia, MI 48152 Directions (800) 493-3223
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- University Hospital - University of Michigan
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Facial Fracture
- View other providers who treat Dysphagia
- View other providers who treat Bell's Palsy
- View other providers who treat ENT Cancer
- View other providers who treat Oral Cancer
- View other providers who treat Bone Cancer
- View other providers who treat Broken Nose
- View other providers who treat Deviated Septum
- View other providers who treat Enlarged Turbinates
- View other providers who treat Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
- View other providers who treat Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
- View other providers who treat Head or Neck Lump or Swelling
- View other providers who treat Laryngeal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
- View other providers who treat Osteosarcoma
- View other providers who treat Salivary Gland Cancer
- View other providers who treat Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
- View other providers who treat Skin Cancer
- View other providers who treat Sleep Apnea
- View other providers who treat Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal)
- View other providers who treat Throat Pain
- View other providers who treat Tongue Cancer
- View other providers who treat Tonsil Cancer
- View other providers who treat Abscess
- View other providers who treat Acute Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Tonsillitis
- View other providers who treat Aging Face
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat All Lymphoma
- View other providers who treat Allergic Reaction
- View other providers who treat Anal Disorders
- View other providers who treat Anemia
- View other providers who treat Anosmia
- View other providers who treat Autoimmune Diseases
- View other providers who treat Basal Cell Carcinoma
- View other providers who treat Benign Essential Blepharospasm
- View other providers who treat Birthmark
- View other providers who treat Blood Disorders
- View other providers who treat Bone Disorders
- View other providers who treat Botox® for Blepharospasm
- View other providers who treat Botox® for Chronic Migraine
- View other providers who treat Brain Disorders
- View other providers who treat Burn Injuries
- View other providers who treat Cancer
- View other providers who treat Cancer of Floor of Mouth
- View other providers who treat Cleft Lip
- View other providers who treat Cleft Palate
- View other providers who treat Conductive Hearing Loss
- View other providers who treat Congenital Nasal Deformity
- View other providers who treat Cosmetic Conditions
- View other providers who treat Cough
- View other providers who treat Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma
- View other providers who treat Deformities of Auricle or Pinna
- View other providers who treat Dentofacial Anomalies
- View other providers who treat Dermabrasion
- View other providers who treat Dermabrasion and Dermaplaning
- View other providers who treat Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
- View other providers who treat Dizziness
- View other providers who treat Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
- View other providers who treat Ear Disorders
- View other providers who treat Ectropion of Eyelid
- View other providers who treat Endocrine Cancer
- View other providers who treat Epidermoid Carcinoma
- View other providers who treat Esophageal Diseases
- View other providers who treat Eustachian Tube Dysfunction
- View other providers who treat Eye Cancer
- View other providers who treat Eyelid Disorders
- View other providers who treat Eyelid Lesions
- View other providers who treat Eyelid Tumor
- View other providers who treat Face Skin Lesions
- View other providers who treat Facial Laceration
- View other providers who treat Facial Nerve Damage
- View other providers who treat Facial Palsy
- View other providers who treat Facial Skin Cancer
- View other providers who treat Facial Trauma
- View other providers who treat Follicular Thyroid Cancer
- View other providers who treat Fracture
- View other providers who treat Gastrointestinal Diseases
- View other providers who treat Geographic Tongue
- View other providers who treat Gum Cancer
- View other providers who treat Head and Neck Cancer
- View other providers who treat Head and Neck Imaging
- View other providers who treat Intense Pulse Light
- View other providers who treat Jaw Fracture
- View other providers who treat Kidney Cancer
- View other providers who treat Laryngeal Paralysis
- View other providers who treat Larynx Conditions
- View other providers who treat Leukocytosis
- View other providers who treat Leukoplakia
- View other providers who treat Lip Cancer
- View other providers who treat Local Anesthesia
- View other providers who treat Localized Fat Deposits
- View other providers who treat Loss of Smell and-or Taste
- View other providers who treat Loss of Taste
- View other providers who treat Lung Cancer
- View other providers who treat Malignant Bone Cancer of the Skull, Face, and Jaw
- View other providers who treat Malignant Otitis Externa
- View other providers who treat Marginal Zone Lymphoma
- View other providers who treat Maxillary and Malar Fractures
- View other providers who treat Medullary Thyroid Cancer
- View other providers who treat Melanoma
- View other providers who treat Merkel Cell Carcinoma
- View other providers who treat Myocutaneous Flaps
- View other providers who treat Nasal Obstruction
- View other providers who treat Nasal Polyp
- View other providers who treat Neck Cancer
- View other providers who treat Neck Liposuction
- View other providers who treat Neck Mass
- View other providers who treat Neck Tumor
- View other providers who treat Neuroendocrine Tumors
- View other providers who treat Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
- View other providers who treat Non-Melanoma Skin Cancer
- View other providers who treat Nose Cancer
- View other providers who treat Oral and-or Facial Cleft
- View other providers who treat Oral Squamous Cell Carcinoma
- View other providers who treat Orbital Fracture
- View other providers who treat Palate Cancer
- View other providers who treat Papillary Thyroid Cancer
- View other providers who treat Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
- View other providers who treat Pharyngeal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Pharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Disease
- View other providers who treat Pulsed Dye Laser Treatment
- View other providers who treat Radiesse® Injections
- View other providers who treat Restylane® Injections
- View other providers who treat Secondary Malignancies
- View other providers who treat Sinus Cancer
- View other providers who treat Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Sjögren's Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Skin Aging
- View other providers who treat Skin Cancer Tumor Treatment
- View other providers who treat Skin Procedures
- View other providers who treat Skin Resurfacing
- View other providers who treat Skull Fracture
- View other providers who treat Sleep Disorders
- View other providers who treat Soft Tissue Sarcoma
- View other providers who treat Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck
- View other providers who treat Spider Veins
- View other providers who treat Squamous Cell Carcinoma
- View other providers who treat Stomach Diseases
- View other providers who treat Throat Cancer
- View other providers who treat Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal)
- View other providers who treat Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal)
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Cancer
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Cancer, Anaplastic
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Cancer, Familial Medullary
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Cancer, Hurthle Cell
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Hormone Balancing
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Nodule
- View other providers who treat Tinnitus
- View other providers who treat TMJ
- View other providers who treat Tonsillitis
- View other providers who treat Trachea Cancer
- View other providers who treat Urinary Disorders
- View other providers who treat Vascular Disease
- View other providers who treat Vertigo
- View other providers who treat Vocal Cord Carcinoma
- View other providers who treat Wheezing
- View other providers who treat Xeomin® for Blepharospasm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Stucken?
When I learned I needed to have a melanoma in situ removed, I was fearful of what my face would look like after being cut. Dr. Stucken was very calm and sensitive to this. I like how he shared what was involved to make this happen. He then showed me some before and after pictures of previous patients. This made me feel better. With each visit, he explained what was going to happen and the reason for the procedure. He is very particular about the final results. I am thankful that I was referred to him. He is excellent.
About Dr. Chaz Stucken, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1194984997
Education & Certifications
- Ohio State University
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine
- Boston University School Of Medicine
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stucken has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stucken accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stucken has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stucken works at
Dr. Stucken has seen patients for Skin Grafts, Facial Fracture and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stucken on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Stucken speaks Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Stucken. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stucken.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stucken, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stucken appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.