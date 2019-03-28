Dr. Cheng Du, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Du is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cheng Du, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Cheng Du, MD
Dr. Cheng Du, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Carmel, IN. They specialize in Neurology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Neuromuscular Medicine. They graduated from HUNAN MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Crown Point, Hendricks Regional Health, Indiana University Health Arnett Hospital and Logansport Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Du works at
Dr. Du's Office Locations
Ascension Medical Group Carmel Multi-Specialty Clinic13450 N Meridian St Ste 354, Carmel, IN 46032 Directions (317) 249-0990
Hospital Affiliations
- Franciscan Health Crown Point
- Hendricks Regional Health
- Indiana University Health Arnett Hospital
- Logansport Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very sweet man! Listens to his patients and cares! Always looking for solutions! NO HE DOESN'T PRESCRIBE NARCOTICS. Has a huge sign in his room. But he is amazing and finds solutions and other alternatives.
About Dr. Cheng Du, MD
- Neurology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Chinese
Education & Certifications
- HUNAN MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Neuromuscular Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Du has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Du accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Du has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Du has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Dystonia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Du on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Du speaks Chinese.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Du. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Du.
