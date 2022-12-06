Dr. Aylesworth has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cheryl Aylesworth, MD
Overview of Dr. Cheryl Aylesworth, MD
Dr. Cheryl Aylesworth, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED|Tufts University and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital.
Maryland Oncology - Rockville9905 Medical Center Dr Ste 200, Rockville, MD 20850 Directions (301) 424-6231
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Delaware
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- One Net
- UnitedHealthCare
- Medical Oncology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Walter Reed Army Medical Center
- TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED|Tufts University
