Dr. Cheryl Brewer, MD

Gynecology
4.3 (29)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Cheryl Brewer, MD

Dr. Cheryl Brewer, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They completed their fellowship with University of California,Irvine Medical Center

Dr. Brewer works at Las Vegas Gynecologic Oncology in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders, Hysterectomy - Open and Oophorectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Brewer's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Las Vegas Gynecologic Oncology
    2931 N Tenaya Way Ste 202, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 612-1203
  2. 2
    Su, Suzie DDS - Suzie Nguyen-su Ltd
    2881 Business Park Ct Ste 220, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 846-5575

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
  • MountainView Hospital
  • Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
  • Summerlin Hospital Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders
Hysterectomy - Open
Oophorectomy
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders
Hysterectomy - Open
Oophorectomy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Excision of Cervix Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cervical Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endocervical Curettage Chevron Icon
Endometrial Ablation Chevron Icon
Endometrial Cancer Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Gestational Trophoblastic Tumor Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Myomectomy - Open and-or Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Carcinosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Epithelial Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Germ Cell Tumor Chevron Icon
Ovarian Low Malignant Potential Tumor Chevron Icon
Ovarian Tumor Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvectomy Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Culinary Health Fund
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jun 30, 2021
    I am 66 years old. seen by Dr. Brewer. she made me feel safe. used words and terms I understood. did my surgery. SHE IS AN ANGEL.
    queen elvig — Jun 30, 2021
    About Dr. Cheryl Brewer, MD

    Specialties
    • Gynecology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1467631838
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of California,Irvine Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • State University of New York at Syracuse Health Science Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • State University Of New York
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cheryl Brewer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brewer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Brewer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Brewer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Brewer works at Las Vegas Gynecologic Oncology in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Dr. Brewer’s profile.

    Dr. Brewer has seen patients for Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders, Hysterectomy - Open and Oophorectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brewer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Brewer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brewer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brewer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brewer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

