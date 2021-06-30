Overview of Dr. Cheryl Brewer, MD

Dr. Cheryl Brewer, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They completed their fellowship with University of California,Irvine Medical Center



Dr. Brewer works at Las Vegas Gynecologic Oncology in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders, Hysterectomy - Open and Oophorectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.