Overview

Dr. Chetan Pai, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fredericksburg, VA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Mary Washington Hospital and Stafford Hospital.



Dr. Pai works at Gastroenterology Associates Of Fredericksburg, PLLC in Fredericksburg, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.