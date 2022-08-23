Dr. Chetan Pai, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chetan Pai, DO
Overview
Dr. Chetan Pai, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fredericksburg, VA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Mary Washington Hospital and Stafford Hospital.
Locations
Gastroenterology Associates Of Fredericksburg, PLLC1031 Care Way, Fredericksburg, VA 22401 Directions (540) 371-7600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mary Washington Hospital
- Stafford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Southern Health Services (Coventry Health Care)
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Pai was very kind and professional. His staff has a process that’s very efficient. The only issue I had was getting an appointment and a procedure scheduled it’s a bit of a wait.
About Dr. Chetan Pai, DO
- Gastroenterology
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Hfh
- Henry Ford Hospital/ Bi-County Hospital
- Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
- University of Michigan
