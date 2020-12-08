Dr. Christian Athanassious, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Athanassious is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christian Athanassious, MD
Overview of Dr. Christian Athanassious, MD
Dr. Christian Athanassious, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Santa Rosa, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Adventist Health Clear Lake, Adventist Health Ukiah Valley, Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital, Sutter Lakeside Hospital and Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital.
Dr. Athanassious' Office Locations
1
Santa Rosa Orthopaedics34 Mark West Springs Rd Ste 300, Santa Rosa, CA 95403 Directions (707) 546-1922
2
Santa Rosa Orthopaedics131 Stony Cir Ste 2000, Santa Rosa, CA 95401 Directions (707) 546-1922
3
Santa Rosa Orthopaedics1405 Montgomery Dr, Santa Rosa, CA 95405 Directions (707) 546-1922
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Clear Lake
- Adventist Health Ukiah Valley
- Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital
- Sutter Lakeside Hospital
- Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Western Health Advantage
Ratings & Reviews
Always a pleasure ?? Looking forward to seeing him again and soon ...
About Dr. Christian Athanassious, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Stanford University Spine Surgery Fellowship
- Monmouth Medical Center Orthopaedic
- DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED
- University of California Davis Medical Center
- Orthopedic Surgery
