Dr. Christian Millett, MD

Dermatology
4.3 (149)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Christian Millett, MD is a Dermatologist in Alexandria, VA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV.

Dr. Millett works at Harvey F Swan MD PC in Alexandria, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Acne, Hair Loss and Intertrigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pinnacle Dermatology
    2616 Sherwood Hall Ln Ste 306, Alexandria, VA 22306 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 780-8400

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lice
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Sebaceous Cysts Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 149 ratings
    Patient Ratings (149)
    5 Star
    (112)
    4 Star
    (11)
    3 Star
    (4)
    2 Star
    (5)
    1 Star
    (17)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Christian Millett, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1902138761
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Cooper Hospital University Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Cooper Hospital University Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christian Millett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Millett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Millett has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Millett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Millett works at Harvey F Swan MD PC in Alexandria, VA. View the full address on Dr. Millett’s profile.

    Dr. Millett has seen patients for Acne, Hair Loss and Intertrigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Millett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    149 patients have reviewed Dr. Millett. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Millett.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Millett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Millett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

