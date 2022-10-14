Overview

Dr. Christian Millett, MD is a Dermatologist in Alexandria, VA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV.



Dr. Millett works at Harvey F Swan MD PC in Alexandria, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Acne, Hair Loss and Intertrigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.