Dr. Christian Millett, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Christian Millett, MD is a Dermatologist in Alexandria, VA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV.
Pinnacle Dermatology2616 Sherwood Hall Ln Ste 306, Alexandria, VA 22306 Directions (703) 780-8400
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Really enjoyed Dr Millett. He is very professional and keeps you informed along the way. I’m sorry he changed locations! Excellent physician
- Dermatology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1902138761
- Cooper Hospital University Medical Center
- JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV
Dr. Millett has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Millett accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Millett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Millett has seen patients for Acne, Hair Loss and Intertrigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Millett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
149 patients have reviewed Dr. Millett. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Millett.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Millett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Millett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.