Dr. Christine Mulligan, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Malden, MA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED|Tufts University and is affiliated with Lawrence Memorial Hospital of Medford and MelroseWakefield Hospital.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.