Dr. Nguyen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Christine Nguyen, MD
Overview of Dr. Christine Nguyen, MD
Dr. Christine Nguyen, MD is a Podiatry Specialist in Richmond, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Oakbend Medical Center, St. Luke's Health–Sugar Land Hospital and Wise Health Surgical Hospital at Parkway.
Dr. Nguyen works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Nguyen's Office Locations
-
1
OakBend Medical Group Bone & Joint Clinic22001 Southwest Fwy Ste 300, Richmond, TX 77469 Directions (281) 633-4940Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Oakbend Medical Center
- St. Luke's Health–Sugar Land Hospital
- Wise Health Surgical Hospital at Parkway
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nguyen?
About Dr. Christine Nguyen, MD
- Podiatry
- 8 years of experience
- English
- 1396127767
Education & Certifications
- BARRY UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nguyen works at
Dr. Nguyen has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nguyen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nguyen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.