Dr. Christine Stanko, MD

Dermatology
2.8 (23)
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Christine Stanko, MD is a Dermatologist in Bryn Mawr, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIV OF NE COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Bryn Mawr Hospital.

Dr. Stanko works at Greenberg Regenerative Medicine in Bryn Mawr, PA with other offices in Collegeville, PA and Villanova, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Main Line Health Physician Partner Family Medicine in Bryn Mawr
    101 S Bryn Mawr Ave Ste 300A, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 525-7800
    Bryn Mawr Dermatology - Collegeville
    599 Arcola Rd Ste 105206, Collegeville, PA 19426 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 525-7800
    Bryn Mawr Dermatology
    775 E Lancaster Ave, Villanova, PA 19085 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 525-7800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bryn Mawr Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Itchy Skin
Fungal Nail Infection
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Itchy Skin
Fungal Nail Infection
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)

Treatment frequency



Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
CoolSculpting® Chevron Icon
Dermatological Disorders Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Intense Pulse Light Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail Diseases Chevron Icon
Non-Melanoma Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bankers Life and Casualty
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Devon Health
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Independence Blue Cross
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • PA Insurance Services
    • Travelers
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Christine Stanko, MD
    About Dr. Christine Stanko, MD

    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1508865304
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Drexel U MCP/Hahnemann Hosp
    Internship
    • Hahemann Hosp
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF NE COLL OF MED
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Nebraska
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stanko has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stanko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stanko has seen patients for Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stanko on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Stanko. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stanko.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stanko, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stanko appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

