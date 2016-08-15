Dr. Stanko has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christine Stanko, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Christine Stanko, MD is a Dermatologist in Bryn Mawr, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIV OF NE COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Bryn Mawr Hospital.
Main Line Health Physician Partner Family Medicine in Bryn Mawr101 S Bryn Mawr Ave Ste 300A, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010 Directions (610) 525-7800
Bryn Mawr Dermatology - Collegeville599 Arcola Rd Ste 105206, Collegeville, PA 19426 Directions (610) 525-7800
Bryn Mawr Dermatology775 E Lancaster Ave, Villanova, PA 19085 Directions (610) 525-7800
Hospital Affiliations
- Bryn Mawr Hospital
How was your appointment with Dr. Stanko?
Very well. I arrived early and was seen within 5 minutes. Dr. Stanko came in after an assistant took notes and performed a procédure then answered my questions. Very positive visit!
About Dr. Christine Stanko, MD
- Dermatology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Drexel U MCP/Hahnemann Hosp
- Hahemann Hosp
- UNIV OF NE COLL OF MED
- University Of Nebraska
- Dermatology
