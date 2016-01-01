Overview

Dr. Christopher Barnes, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Michigan State U, College of Human Medicine and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.



Dr. Barnes works at SHMG Family, Internal & Pediatric Medicine - Beltline in Grand Rapids, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.