Dr. Christopher Chun, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chun is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Chun, MD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Chun, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 6200 Preston Rd Ste 400, Plano, TX 75024 Directions (469) 778-3742
-
2
Southwest Laboratories LLC4225 Office Pkwy, Dallas, TX 75204 Directions (469) 778-3742
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chun?
About Dr. Christopher Chun, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1346276680
Education & Certifications
- Loma Linda University School Of Medicine
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chun accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Chun. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chun.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chun, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chun appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.