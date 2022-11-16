Dr. Christopher Guerin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Guerin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Guerin, MD
Overview of Dr. Christopher Guerin, MD
Dr. Christopher Guerin, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital, Sarasota Memorial Hospital and Shorepoint Health Venice.
Dr. Guerin works at
Dr. Guerin's Office Locations
Neurosurgical Associates Cassidy & Guerin MD PA5741 Bee Ridge Rd Ste 320, Sarasota, FL 34233 Directions (941) 484-3404
Neurosurgical Associates Cassidy & Guerin MD PA779 Medical Dr Ste 8, Englewood, FL 34223 Directions (941) 484-3404
Neurosurgical Associates842 Sunset Lake Blvd Ste 302, Venice, FL 34292 Directions (941) 484-3404
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
- Shorepoint Health Venice
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Three Rivers Provider Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Guerin?
My wife is dealing with a painful spinal leak. Just wanted a plan to get problem rectified. Dr. Guerin met with us immediately after MRI. Asked a series of specific background questions. Provided professional feedback and put into action the same afternoon. Suggested not jumping to surgery but rather stitch the area and monitor over a few days. So far so good for something that was attempted to be corrected by a different Dr. for over a month to no avail! I strongly recommend Dr. Guerin who is very professional and even provided a little humor for us when we really needed it. Thank you Dr. Guerin!!
About Dr. Christopher Guerin, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1982704128
Education & Certifications
- Fellow in Neuro-Oncology, Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Johns Hopkins Hospital
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHWESTERN LOUISIANA
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Guerin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Guerin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Guerin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Guerin works at
Dr. Guerin has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Herniated Disc, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Guerin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Guerin. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guerin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Guerin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Guerin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.