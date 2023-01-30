Dr. Christopher Hankins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hankins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Hankins, MD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Hankins, MD is an Anatomic Pathology Specialist in Sweeny, TX. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Pearland and Sweeny Community Hospital.
Dr. Hankins works at
Locations
-
1
Sweeny Office303 N McKinney St Ste E, Sweeny, TX 77480 Directions (713) 370-4433
-
2
Pearland Premier Plastic Surgery, Pearland, TX2813 Smith Ranch Rd # 200, Pearland, TX 77584 Directions (713) 370-4433
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Pearland
- Sweeny Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hankins?
Dr Hankins was absolutely amazing! He made sure my surgery went smoothly and perfect. He did a fantastic job and I recommend him to everyone who asks! I feel absolutely amazing and beautiful! I can’t thank him enough!
About Dr. Christopher Hankins, MD
- Anatomic Pathology
- English
- 1336201789
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
- University of Texas At Galveston / Medical Branch
- Anatomic Pathology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hankins has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hankins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hankins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hankins works at
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Hankins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hankins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hankins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hankins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.