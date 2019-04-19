Dr. Christopher Ho, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ho is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Ho, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Christopher Ho, MD
Dr. Christopher Ho, MD is a Hematology Specialist in West Hills, CA. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with West Hills Hospital & Medical Center and Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center.
Dr. Ho works at
Dr. Ho's Office Locations
-
1
Wellness Oncology and Hematology7320 Woodlake Ave Ste 330, West Hills, CA 91307 Directions (818) 230-4398
Hospital Affiliations
- West Hills Hospital & Medical Center
- Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ho?
Christ : jJust wanted to say hello to you - we didnt contact each other in years - Uncle Yau
About Dr. Christopher Ho, MD
- Hematology
- English, Cantonese, Chinese and Spanish
- 1972774958
Education & Certifications
- Usa Medical Center
- University Of California, Davis
- Usa Medical Center
- Temple University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ho has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ho accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ho has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ho works at
Dr. Ho has seen patients for Anemia, Venous Embolism and Thrombosis and Maternal Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ho on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ho speaks Cantonese, Chinese and Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Ho. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ho.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ho, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ho appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.