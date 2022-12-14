Dr. Christopher Hoshino, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hoshino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Hoshino, MD
Overview of Dr. Christopher Hoshino, MD
Dr. Christopher Hoshino, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Ca San Diego Med Ctr and is affiliated with Harbor - UCLA Medical Center, Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo, Saint Francis Medical Center, St. Mary Medical Center and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Hoshino's Office Locations
Harbor Ucla Medical Center1000 W Carson St, Torrance, CA 90502 Directions (310) 222-2718
- 2 701 E 28th St Ste 416, Long Beach, CA 90806 Directions (562) 427-5823
Precision Bone & Joint Specialists2865 Atlantic Ave Ste 221, Long Beach, CA 90806 Directions (562) 912-7437
Hospital Affiliations
- Harbor - UCLA Medical Center
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo
- Saint Francis Medical Center
- St. Mary Medical Center
- Torrance Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Saved my life from terrible pelvic fracture
About Dr. Christopher Hoshino, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- R Adams Co Shock Trauma Ctr/U MD
- Harbor UCLA MC
- Harbor-UCLA Ctr
- University Of Ca San Diego Med Ctr
- University Of California, Irvine Medical Center
- Orthopedic Surgery
