Dr. Christopher Hoshino, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Christopher Hoshino, MD

Dr. Christopher Hoshino, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Ca San Diego Med Ctr and is affiliated with Harbor - UCLA Medical Center, Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo, Saint Francis Medical Center, St. Mary Medical Center and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.

Dr. Hoshino works at Harbor Ucla Medical Center in Torrance, CA with other offices in Long Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Tibia and Fibula Fractures, Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) and Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hoshino's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Harbor Ucla Medical Center
    1000 W Carson St, Torrance, CA 90502 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 222-2718
  2. 2
    701 E 28th St Ste 416, Long Beach, CA 90806 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 427-5823
  3. 3
    Precision Bone & Joint Specialists
    2865 Atlantic Ave Ste 221, Long Beach, CA 90806 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 912-7437

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Harbor - UCLA Medical Center
  • Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
  • Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo
  • Saint Francis Medical Center
  • St. Mary Medical Center
  • Torrance Memorial Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Tibia and Fibula Fractures
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture
Hip Fracture
Pelvic Fracture
Ankle Fracture
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Arthritis of the Elbow
Broken Arm
Elbow Sprain
Femur Fracture
Humerus Fracture
Internal Derangement of Knee
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteopenia
Runner's Knee
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures
Avascular Necrosis
Back Pain
Broken Neck
Bunion
Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Chondrocalcinosis
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Clavicle Fracture
Complications of Joint Prosthesis
Degenerative Disc Disease
Difficulty With Walking
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
Foot Fracture
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Gait Abnormality
Gout
Hammer Toe
Hand Fracture
Herniated Disc
Hip Pointer Injuries
Hip Resurfacing
Hip Sprain
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Joint Drainage
Knee Dislocation
Knee Fracture
Low Back Pain
Lumbar Spine Fracture
Lupus
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury)
Orthodontic Disorders
Orthopedic Disorders
Orthopedic Surgical Procedures
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteosarcoma
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pathological Spine Fracture
Pyogenic Arthritis
Reiter's Syndrome (Reactive Arthritis)
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Rib Fracture
Scapular Fracture
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Scoliosis
Shoulder Dislocation
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment
Shoulder Fracture Treatment
Spinal Stenosis
Spine Fracture Treatment
Spondylolisthesis
Thoracic Spine Fracture
Wrist Fracture
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 14, 2022
    Saved my life from terrible pelvic fracture
    — Dec 14, 2022
    About Dr. Christopher Hoshino, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 16 years of experience
    • English
    • 1881881431
    Education & Certifications

    • R Adams Co Shock Trauma Ctr/U MD
    • Harbor UCLA MC
    • Harbor-UCLA Ctr
    • University Of Ca San Diego Med Ctr
    • University Of California, Irvine Medical Center
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher Hoshino, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hoshino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hoshino has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hoshino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hoshino has seen patients for Tibia and Fibula Fractures, Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) and Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hoshino on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Hoshino. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hoshino.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hoshino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hoshino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

